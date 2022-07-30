Bloomfield man charged with assault of an elderly person

A 77-year-old Bloomfield man was the victim of an alleged serious assault late Friday, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was found at a Walsh Street home after police received a 911 call at about 9 p.m. about the alleged assault.

Officers who went to the Walsh Street home found the 77-year-old male victim, who did not have a pulse and was not breathing, police said. The officers provided medical aid and CPR to the victim, police said, and then a Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance team arrived and took over his care while taking him to Saint Francis Hospital, police said.

The officers detained the suspect in the driveway of the residence and spoke to the person who made the 911 call, police said. Kevin Carter, 32, of 18 Walsh St. is charged in the incident with first-degree assault of an elderly person, police said.

“The complainant reported hearing banging... and went to see what was happening,” police said in a statement. “The complainant found the victim on the floor suffering severe head and facial injuries and bleeding.”

Police said the preliminary investigation “indicates that a physical confrontation took place involving the victim and the suspect.”

Police said, in a statement released just before 1 a.m. that “medical staff of Saint Francis Hospital was able to administer medical treatment restoring the victim’s breathing/pulse and the victim was admitted to the intensive care unit.”