Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year.

On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl, which ultimately killed all three victims, police paperwork says.

Hamlett is facing multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited acts.

He has not yet been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Harrison city community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet 3 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from cars at field club in Fox Chapel NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday VIDEO: Greensburg business struggling with supply prices as inflation rises DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Former Iowa Jailor Accused Of Having Sex With Inmate In Utility Closet, Rec Yard

    A former corrections officer in Iowa has been criminally charged after allegedly carrying on a months-long sexual affair with one of her jailed inmates. Kayla Mae Bergom, 27, is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with an unnamed inmate following an investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), according to Cedar Rapids newspaper, The Gazette. Bergom, who worked as a jailor for the Tama County Jail, was found to have allegedly engaged in sexual activity i

  • Girl Found Walking on Alabama Road Leads to Discovery of 2 Bodies, Arrest

    The girl was found by a passerby Monday morning. A man was later arrested on a kidnapping charge, and two decomposing bodies were found, officials said.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Paul Pelosi allegedly slurred speech, had drug in system and handed over police privilege card during DUI bust

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

    Fox NewsFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stun

  • Man killed taking out trash as he and friend cooked for homeless people, Texas cops say

    The 20-year-old man worked for a nonprofit organization, police said.

  • Sandy Hook trial judge berates Alex Jones like a child over his courtroom behavior: 'Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones'

    Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones that he should "sit down" and that she didn't "want to see the inside" of his mouth.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

    A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

  • Thailand’s fugitive Red Bull heir still wanted for 2012 fatal hit and run charge, which may soon expire

    Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, Thailand’s Red Bull heir and the man who killed an officer in a hit-and-run incident in 2012, is still wanted for one remaining charge. Yoovidhya, the grandson of Red Bull’s co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, became a fugitive after he struck and killed police officer Wichian Klanprasert with his Ferrari while speeding through Thong Lor in Bangkok on Sept. 3, 2012. Interpol issued a red notice to arrest the fugitive after he fled Thailand on a private jet in 2017.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.