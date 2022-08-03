Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths

A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year.

On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl, which ultimately killed all three victims, police paperwork says.

Hamlett is facing multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited acts.

He has not yet been arrested.

