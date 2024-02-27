Bloomfield man charged in fatal overdose at Lyndhurst hotel last fall

A Bloomfield man was arrested on Friday and charged with distributing a fatal dose of narcotics to a Jersey City man who died in a Lyndhurst hotel last November, officials announced.

A months-long investigation was conducted by the Lyndhurst Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's office stemming from an incident that occurred on Nov. 11, 2023 where 54-year-old Luke Revell was found unresponsive at the Winslow Motor Hotel located on Rutherford Avenue in Lyndhurst.

Revell was pronounced diseased and indicators of a possible drug overdose were noted that led to involvement of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force.

Alberto Delgado, 43, was arrested on Friday in Bloomingdale for allegedly distributing the narcotics that caused this drug-related death, according Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Delgado is being charged with first-degree strict liability in a drug induced death, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a park, third-degree possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone, third-degree distribution of cocaine and fentanyl and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Bloomfield man will be held at the Bergen County jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Acting Chief Matthew Finck and the Lyndhurst Police Department under Chief Richard Jarvis assisted with this investigation.

