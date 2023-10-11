Bloomfield man convicted in 2022 murder of gas station attendant

A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder in an Essex County courtroom, officials announced on Tuesday.

Lamar Sommers, 36, was found guilty for the murder of Jahque Benbow, 23, of Newark, in May 2022, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Sommers and two other men conspired to shoot Benbow at the gas station he worked at in Irvington. Sommers drove the men to Irvington and dropped them off a block from the station.

The men shot Benbow five times with Sommers waiting in the car, officials said. Sommers left New Jersey shortly thereafter and was arrested in North Carolina in June 2022, the prosecutor stated.

The trial lasted eight days and ended with jury deliberation lasting less than five hours. Sommers was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 4.

“When you plan and participate in a murder, you are responsible for the consequences even if you don’t pull the trigger,” said Assistant Prosecutor F. Garnes, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Ventola, who added, “justice was done for the family and our community can rest easier tonight.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bloomfield NJ man convicted in murder of gas station attendant