Bloomfield man gets 2 1/2 years in East Hartford robbery

Sep. 17—A Bloomfield man who was accused of committing two robberies in East Hartford last fall, the second of which led to a 90-minute standoff with police, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by four years' strict special parole.

Jesse Lee Pope, who is in his mid-40s, agreed to the sentence when he pleaded guilty in mid-July to a reduced charge of second-degree robbery in the heist at the Food Bag store at 1259 Burnside Ave. around 4 a.m. Oct. 12.

He was arrested around 5:30 a.m. that day after a 90-minute standoff with police at an Outlook Street home, East Hartford police Lt. Joshua Litwin said at the time. Litwin said a revolver was recovered at the scene.

Pope originally was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes, including criminal possession of a firearm, in the incident.

He also was charged with first-degree robbery, as well as criminal use of a weapon, in another heist that occurred in East Hartford last Sept. 27. That case was dropped as part of his plea bargain.

Pope was free on bond when he arrived in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday. Judicial marshals handcuffed him and led him into the courthouse lockup after Judge Omar A. Williams imposed the sentence.

Judge Laura F. Baldini was the presiding judge in the Part A section of Hartford Superior Court, which handles the region's most serious criminal cases, until a few weeks ago, and she would have supervised the negotiations that led to Pope's plea bargain. She didn't impose the sentence Thursday because she has been rotated to another assignment, as judges routinely are every few years.

Prosecutor Robert Diaz told Williams that none of the victims of Pope's crimes indicated that they wanted to be present at his sentencing.

