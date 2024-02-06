Bloomfield man gets 35 years in prison for 2022 murder in Irvington

A Bloomfield man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for participating in the 2022 murder of an Irvington gas station employee with two other men, authorities stated on Tuesday.

Lamar Sommers, 36, was sentenced by Essex County Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, the county Prosecutor's Office said in a release. He was found guilty in October of first-degree murder and conspiracy and two second-degree weapons offenses in the shooting death of Jahque Benbow, 23.

On May 11, 2022, Sommers drove two unidentified men to Irvington and dropped them off a block from the gas station where Benbow worked, the prosecutor said. He waited in the car while the men shot Benbow five times before driving the shooters away from the scene.

NJ news Fired head of NJ Transit's Portal Bridge project warns about key design flaws in lawsuit

"Mr. Benbow was hunted, then executed in a public place where innocent bystanders ran for their lives when shots rang out," said Assistant Prosecutor Felicia Garnes.

"The fact that Mr. Benbow’s baby, born hours after his death, will never know him, further compounds this tragedy," added Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Ventola, who tried the case with Garnes.

Sommers fled New Jersey after the murder and was apprehended in North Carolina on June 16, 2022, the prosecutor's office said. His October conviction concluded an eight-day trial with the jury deliberating for less than five hours.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bloomfield NJ man gets 35 years in prison for 2022 murder