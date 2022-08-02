Bloomfield man gets prison on drug-dealing and gun charges

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for distributing heroin and a weapon charge,, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael Simpson, 33, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to three years of supervised release, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal authorities said, citing court documents and statements made in court, that Hartford police arrested Simpson who was selling drugs from his car while parked at a car wash on Homestead Avenue, on July 22, 2018.

“At the time of his arrest, Simpson possessed distribution quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana; a loaded Taurus .380 caliber handgun, and $2,664 in cash,” federal authorities said in a statement

Further, Simpson’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm, robbery and drug offenses and it is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, federal authorities said in the statement.

Simpson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb, 25, 2021. He is free on bond but must report to prison on August 29, federal authorities said in the statement.