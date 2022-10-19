Bloomfield man who owned car audio business found guilty of multiple federal drug trafficking charges

A Bloomfield man faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking offenses by a federal jury in New Haven on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kenston Harry, 41, of Bloomfield was found guilty of several drugs and narcotics distribution charges stemming from his arrest on June 9, 2021.

Harry was allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. The organization, headed by Tajh Wiley who was convicted in July, distributed fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis throughout the state, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The DEA investigation included court-ordered wire-taps of Wiley’s phone, which revealed Harry’s involvement in the drug ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Six others aside from Harry and Wiley were charged in the investigation.

Harry’s home was searched after his arrest and investigators found more than one kilogram of fentanyl, more than one kilogram of cocaine, kilogram presses and other drug packaging items, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Harry’s Hartford business, Action Audio, was also searched and investigators seized cannabis and “other items.”

Harry was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine and cannabis. He was also found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cannabis.

He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with up to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He was released on a $250,000 bond and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023.

On July 26, Wiley was found guilty of multiple offenses. Police seized a Mercedes-Benz valued at around $146,000 and jewelry valued at over $100,000 from Wiley as part of its investigation. He is awaiting sentencing.