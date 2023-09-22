Bloomfield man sentenced to 33 years in child rape case

Sep. 21—A Northern New Mexico man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for child sex abuse.

A Rio Arriba County jury convicted Steven Martinez, 33, of Bloomfield of one count of child rape and one count of criminal sexual contact in 2022 in connection with incidents of abuse he committed against two children in the 2010s, according to a previous report. State District Judge Jason Lidyard sentenced Martinez on Thursday, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

When he was charged in 2018, Martinez faced 18 counts, including multiple charges of child rape and criminal sexual contact tied to alleged abuse of children, mostly his own relatives, between 2012 and 2015. However, most of the charges were dismissed for various reasons both before and after the case went to trial.

"Sexual abuse that is disclosed years later is difficult for prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, but because of the bravery and resilience of the victims and the commitment of my team, Martinez is brought to justice," District Attorney Carmack-Altwies said in a statement sent by a spokesman.

New Mexico State Police investigators interviewed six of the eight children who accused Martinez, all of whom told similar stories of Martinez touching their unclothed bodies and forcing them to touch his genitals when they were between the ages of 5 and 8, according to a previous report.

The children said they told several adults over the years about rapes and assaults by Martinez but nothing was ever done to address or prevent the abuse.