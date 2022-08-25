Bloomfield man sentenced to over six years in federal prison on drug, gun charges

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison after being convicted on drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jaime Holt, 39, of Bloomfield was sentenced to six years and four months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on Thursday after pleading guilty to drug distribution and firearm possession charges in April.

Holt was pulled over by police on March 31, 2021 for a traffic violation, and a narcotics K9 alerted the presence of drugs in his vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Officers reportedly found around 114 grams of crack cocaine, cannabis, items used to package drugs for sale, five cell phones and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was reportedly stolen in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Holt’s criminal history includes 12 felonies, including firearm, assault, drug and larceny offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. It is a violation of federal law for a person convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Holt has been detained since his arrest and pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 25, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.