Bloomfield police: Detectives investigating after boy, 14, shot in leg

A 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday afternoon, Bloomfield police said.

The teen was taken to the Connecticut Children’s medical center by ambulance for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Officers went to a home on Tyler Street after receiving a report of a gunshot wound and an “accidental discharge” and found the teen on the front porch, police said in a statement.

The officers secured the home and a “protective sweep was done,” police said. Two other juvenile males were located in the home, which otherwise was not occupied, according to police.

The juveniles “on scene stated a male wearing all black came into the home, shot the 14 year old and left. They provided no further description or information,” police said in the statement.

Bloomfield Police Detective Unit is investigating and anyone with relevant information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department, police said. The department is at 860-242-5501.