Bloomfield police: Man hit in head during robbery in parking lot

The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating an alleged robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Cottage Grove Road liquor store.

Officers responded to Copaco Liquors, located at 289 Cottage Grove Road, at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and met with the victim, who reported he had been hit in the head with an object, police said.

The victim told the officers that he had been approached in the parking lot by a man who was about 6 feet 2 inches and wearing a dark wig, police said. “The male demanded the victim give the male suspect the victim’s belongings,” police said in a statement. “The male suspect hit the victim in the head with an object in his hand.”

The victim, who had no visible injury, had run from the male suspect, police said. The male suspect allegedly stole a pizza and a bottle of alcohol from the victim’s car, police said. The male suspect left in an older model tan Toyota Camry, police said.

The Bloomfield Police Department is actively investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigating Officer Jasmin Sistrunk Miller at (860)242-5501 Ext 5718 or at j.sistrunk@bloomfieldpolice.org