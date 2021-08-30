Bloomfield police report fatal domestic dispute, man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death early Monday during a domestic dispute, Bloomfield police said.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at 1077 Blue Hills Ave. at about 12:40 a.m. and found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers detained a female suspect outside the apartment building, police said. Bloomfield detectives, with help from the state police major crimes unit and the state’s attorney’s office, were investigating.

