Bloomfield synagogue defendant had map of government sites, investigators find

NEWARK ― The Clifton man accused of attempting to set fire to a Bloomfield synagogue on Sunday was ordered to remain in federal custody Thursday, as Judge Edward S. Kiel and law enforcement officials described him as a potential risk to the public's safety.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, made his first appearance in court after his Wednesday arrest, when authorities used video surveillance of the botched arson to track the defendant's car to a home in Clifton, where Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Gribko said he had been living in a friend's basement.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome so far," said acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, who credited Malindretos' arrest to the "relentless" work of investigators who "never missed the opportunity to turn over a rock or look in every place."

Among the most startling details presented in court was Gribko's allegation that law enforcement discovered a map showing a circle drawn around Malindretos' home city that identified multiple government, police and military sites, along with multiple accelerants, although Gribko did not name the chemicals or say whether they could be considered common to any home.

Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy of the FBI declined to comment on the exact nature of the map and whether it was a key to other targets Malindretos' considered striking.

Adalgiza Nuñez, the public defender assigned to Malindretos, consented to her client's detention but said later she will file a motion to request a proper bail hearing.

He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.

Malindretos remains charged with attempting to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce, but during a conference immediately after the hearing, Philip Sellinger, U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, said the investigation continues and his office will evaluate all charges against the defendant should new evidence come to light.

Early Sunday morning, a man in a dark-colored hoodie was caught on surveillance footage lobbing a lit Molotov cocktail against the façade of Temple Ner Tamid. But bulletproof glass installed in the synagogue's front doors prevented a tragic fire, Rabbi Marc Katz said.

While executing a search warrant for Malindretos' vehicle, authorities discovered a hoodie and gloves that matched clothes worn by the attacker in the footage, according to a complaint filed by the FBI, leading to his arrest Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bloomfield NJ synagogue attack: Map of government sites found