Bloomfield teen suffers apparent drug overdose at school, police say

A 16-year-old Bloomfield student suffered an apparent drug overdose Thursday at school, police said.

According to Bloomfield police, officers responded to a medical call at Bloomfield High School Thursday morning and found the teen. The teen was given multiple doses of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medication, police said, and taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Police speculated that the teen might be suffering from an overdose of marijuana laced with fentanyl, the first case of which was confirmed to have occurred in Plymouth in September 2021.

Police are investigating the incident.