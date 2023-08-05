Bloomfieldmanconvicted of conspiring in killing on I-91 exit, torching his car to hide evidence

Aug. 4—Fluker has been held on more than $1.4 million bond while the case was pending.

Murder conspiracy and second-degree arson each carry a sentence up to 20 years in prison.

Miller, who died a few days before his 23rd birthday, was described in his obituary as "a former football standout at Bloomfield High School." He left an infant son.

Several members of his family attended the entire trial.

Fluker and his co-defendant, Emmanuel Floyd, now 25, of Beatrice Avenue in Bloomfield, were arrested in April 2022 based on a state police investigation that had developed a circumstantial case against them based heavily on surveillance video, cellphone records and similar evidence.

Prosecutor Samantha Magnani presented that complex case to the jury during the trial. But there was one major difference in the trial evidence: Floyd, who pleaded guilty to murder last month, testified against Fluker.

Floyd admitted that he was the one who fired the shots that killed Miller. But he said he did so at Fluker's urging.

Floyd acknowledged that he and Fluker had been following Miller in separate cars before the killing. But he said Fluker broached the subject of shooting Miller only during a telephone conversation as they followed Miller north on Interstate 91 during the early evening hours of Aug. 29, 2021.

Floyd said his first reaction was that the idea was crazy. But when Miller pulled the red Polaris Slingshot "autocycle" that he had rented for his birthday off Exit 42 in Windsor Locks, Floyd said, Fluker did the same and Floyd followed. Floyd said Fluker rolled down his window and said, "Do it now. Shoot him."

Floyd said he fired multiple times, explaining that he was afraid of Fluker. He acknowledged that he had not seen Fluker with a gun that day but said he had seen him armed at other times.

Floyd testified that Fluker later told him about the incident five days after the shooting in which police tried to box him in but he ended up getting away from them, then setting his car on fire.

Story continues

That incident began in a residential neighborhood of Hartford. After crashing into a state police undercover car and two civilian vehicles, knocking down a chain-link fence, and driving across more than one residential property, Fluker's car escaped the police. Fluker then sped down Interstate 84 to East Hartford, where he torched the car, the jury found.

In her final argument to the jury, defense lawyer Kirstin Coffin said New Britain police Detective Andrew Weaver, whose skills include mapping cellphone locations, testified that the cellphone associated with Fluker did not go north of Exit 38 from Interstate 91 on the day of the killing. That is several miles from Exit 42, where Floyd said Fluker was present during the shooting.

But Magnani replied that cell towers have different ranges — and that a phone connected to a tower in the area of Exit 38 could go all the way to Exit 42 without "dropping" its connection.

—

How extreme weather are affecting CT's insurance industry

—

Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival returns Aug. 5