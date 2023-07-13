Bloomfieldmanpleads guilty to murder in 2021 shooting on Windsor Locks highway exit

Jul. 13—Floyd's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7. His plea agreement caps his possible sentence at 40 years in prison and gives his lawyer, David L. Thompson, the right to argue for a shorter prison term at sentencing.

Floyd's co-defendant, Kwanze Fluker, 27, also of Bloomfield, is awaiting a jury trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two arson counts, and evidence tampering, court records show.

Both defendants are being held in lieu of bond, $1.5 million for Floyd and more than $1.4 million for Fluker, online records show.

Floyd is listed in online state Department of Correction records as an inmate at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which specializes in "care and treatment for adult male offenders with significant mental health issues," according to its website.

Miller, described in his obituary as "a former football standout at Bloomfield High School," left an infant son.

Less than 12 hours after the shooting, Floyd received an image of a social media post mourning Miller and responded "by laughing at the image," according to an affidavit by state police Detective Christopher Scott, who reported that he got that information from data extracted from Floyd's cellphone.

When asked in a police interview three days after the shooting whether he knew "Dom Miller," Floyd initially said the name did not sound familiar and, when shown photos of Miller, denied knowing him, the detective reported. But Floyd eventually said he recognized Miller, adding that everyone was posting about him on the internet, the detective added.

The data from Floyd's cellphone included a picture of Miller sitting in a red Polaris Slingshot "autocycle," created an hour and 17 minutes before the shooting through what appears to be a screen shot of Miller's Instagram story, according to the detective.

Miller's body was found in the driver's seat of the Slingshot, an open-cockpit, three-wheeled vehicle.

An internet search made from Floyd's phone the day before the shooting asked, "how fast does a slingshot go?" according to the detective. A search at 6:31 a.m. the day after the shooting was for "car wash near me," he added.

Police made extensive use of surveillance video from businesses to identify two cars that appeared to be following Miller before the shooting, a silver BMW and tan Nissan Maxima, both with unique visible characteristics, according to the detective's affidavit.

Three days after the shooting, detectives found the BMW parked near a barbershop and detained Floyd for identification and questioning as he got in, the detective reported.

Two days after that, police saw the Maxima and tried to detain the occupants in a residential driveway in Hartford, but it rammed other vehicles and forced police officers to jump out of its way before driving through a fence and neighboring yard, according to the detective.

It was found a short time later, on fire and unoccupied, at the corner of Princeton Lane and Milbrook Drive in East Hartford, the detective said. Police later developed evidence, including DNA, linking Fluker to the Maxima, the detective reported.