Bloomfieldman'smurder conspiracy trial opens with no talk of gang motive in fatal highway shooting

Jul. 27—Magnani also did not tell the jury that she might present testimony from Emmanuel Floyd, who has pleaded guilty to murder in the case. Floyd's name is on a list of potential prosecution witnesses Magnani filed June 28.

Most of the circumstantial case Magnani outlined to the jury was set forth in April 6, 2022, affidavits by state police Detective Christopher Scott that formed the basis for a judge's authorization of the arrests of Floyd, 25, of Beatrice Avenue in Bloomfield and Fluker, 27, of Brookline Avenue.

The prosecutor did, however, go beyond Scott's affidavit by saying Floyd fired the shots that killed Miller. The detective had not taken a position in his affidavit on which defendant fired the fatal shots.

The shooting occurred at the end of the Exit 42 off-ramp from Interstate 91 north in Windsor Locks around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021.

Floyd pleaded guilty to murder this month in a plea bargain that caps his sentence at 40 years and permits his lawyer to argue for a shorter prison term at his Sept. 7 sentencing.

Fluker is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, compared to 25 to 60 years for murder. He also faces charges stemming from a suspected arson fire that destroyed his car five days after the killing. One of those charges carries up to another 20 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Miller died two days before his 23rd birthday and had rented a red, three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot for the occasion, the prosecutor told the jury.

By speaking to Miller's family members, friends and others, state police detectives learned that he had attended a barbecue about an hour before he was killed, the prosecutor said.

She said video surveillance from numerous businesses showed that Fluker and Floyd, driving separate cars, followed Miller for more than an hour before the shooting.

But defense lawyer Kirstin B. Coffin downplayed this evidence, saying Fluker was arrested "because a car police think was his was in the vicinity of the victim on the night of the homicide."

When state police identified Floyd as a suspect in the killing, they seized his cellphone. Magnani said analysis of the phone showed more than 200 calls between Fluker and Floyd in the days leading up to the shooting, including a 46-minute call that was in progress when it occurred.

But Coffin replied that the evidence fails to show what was said during any of those calls.

The prosecutor also recited circumstantial evidence that Fluker fled from police in Hartford five days after the shooting, then set fire to his car in East Hartford. But she cited no positive identification of him in these incidents.