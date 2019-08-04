Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days

It looks like Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of August.

Bloomin' Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bloomin' Brands has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $17.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Bloomin' Brands paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bloomin' Brands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 29% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Bloomin' Brands's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.9% a year over the previous 5 years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 4 years ago, Bloomin' Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bloomin' Brands? Bloomin' Brands has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

