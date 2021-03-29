- By GF Value





The stock of Bloomin Brands (NAS:BLMN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29.21 per share and the market cap of $2.6 billion, Bloomin Brands stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Bloomin Brands is shown in the chart below.





Bloomin Brands Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Bloomin Brands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 0.96% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Bloomin Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Bloomin Brands's financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Bloomin Brands over the past years:

Bloomin Brands Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Bloomin Brands has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.2 billion and loss of $1.85 a share. Its operating margin is -3.11%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, the profitability of Bloomin Brands is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Bloomin Brands over the past years:

Story continues

Bloomin Brands Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Bloomin Brands is -5.1%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Restaurants industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -74.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Restaurants industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Bloomin Brands's return on invested capital is -1.80, and its cost of capital is 8.98. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Bloomin Brands is shown below:

Bloomin Brands Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In summary, the stock of Bloomin Brands (NAS:BLMN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about Bloomin Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

