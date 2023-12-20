Blooming Prairie woman injured in Highway 218 crash Tuesday

Dec. 20—UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Blooming Prairie woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, south of Blooming Prairie.

A 2017 Mazda CX-5 was northbound on Highway 218 in Mower County when it lost control and crashed into the ditch around 3 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Jayna Mae Aldrich, 43, of Blooming Prairie, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System's Austin Hospital and Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may have been involved in the crash, according to the report.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office, Mower County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded to the scene.