Bloomingdale man accused of intentionally setting Optimum vans on fire in Oakland

A Bloomingdale man has been charged with second-degree aggravated arson and accused of setting fire to two Optimum service vans located at the phone company's store in Oakland, authorities said.

According to a statement by the Bergen County's Prosecutor's Office, the Oakland Police Department received a 911 call reporting a fire at the Optimum store on Potash Road on Oct. 19.

The fire had been put out before the arrival of the police officers and Oakland Fire Department, but there was smoke coming from the vehicles with fire damage on each car, the prosecutor's office stated.

An investigation conducted by Chief Jason Love and the Oakland Police Department led to the arrest of Randy McMaster, 42, on Thursday in Paramus. Authorities say McMaster intentionally set fire to both vehicles.

McMaster is being held in Bergen County Jail as he awaits his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bloomingdale NJ man charged with setting Optimum vans on fire