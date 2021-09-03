Bloomington brothers sentenced for luring, killing man

Two Bloomington brothers were sentenced Friday to several years in prison for luring and killing a man because of a romantic conflict.

Preston Sharlow, 34, and Skylar Labarge, 28, were convicted earlier this year in the 2019 murder of William C. Albrecht.

Sharlow was sentenced to a little over 31 years in prison for intentional second-degree murder. Labarge was sentenced to a little over 16 years in prison for aiding and abetting. They have to serve 2/3 of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

According to the criminal complaints and Hennepin County Attorney's Office: The brothers lured Albrecht, 29, of Minneapolis, to a home in Bloomington on Nov. 15, 2019 and attacked him because Albrecht and Sharlow were romantically involved with the same woman.

Labarge and Sharlow posed as the woman and used her phone to lure Albrecht. They kicked and stomped on him in the garage, showered him in the house and resumed the attack in the garage. The woman was home at the time with her child and fled out a back window.

Albrecht's neck was cut with a piece of glass and had been stepped on. The brothers dumped Albrecht's body in a remote area of Woodbury.

Albrecht graduated from Edina High School in 2008 and from a golf instruction and management school in Phoenix in 2013. He left behind twins who were 2½ at the time.

"He had this way about him … there would always be a trail of people laughing as he went by," his sister Laura Albrecht said at the time. "But he also had this amazingly special heart, too. He knew how to make people feel confident and taught me how to live every day to the fullest."

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708