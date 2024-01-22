Bloomington couple vie for $50k prize on HGTV's 'Battle on the Mountain'

Bloomington’s Tony and Lymari Navarro went to Colorado for seven weeks to film the HGTV series “Battle On The Mountain” that premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern Jan. 22.

The couple has over 12 years of experience flipping homes and were the oldest contestants on the show. Throughout the series, three teams, coached by Rico León, Kim Myles and Kim Wolfe, compete for $50,000 to upgrade homes in Breckenridge, Colorado.

It all started when Tony received an Instagram direct message asking to be a contestant on the show. He said he originally thought the message was spam until he showed Lymari who confirmed it was real.

“We started to go down that path of connection and going through a few interview calls,” Tony said. “Once we were picked, we made the arrangements and we were heading out to Colorado.”

Lymari said the producer who originally scouted them said she found them through the hashtags they used on Instagram.

“We were never looking for something like this,” Lymari said. “You think about how it would be a great experience to be on one of these shows but never going after it.”

The show started with a week of preparation followed by six weeks of filming. The Navarros said their jobs were extremely supportive and allowed them to take the time off to film.

“When you go on a vacation you’re just rushing to get everything done because you know you don’t want to leave anything unfinished,” Tony said. “We were able to finish off a few projects and let people know we would be gone for a few weeks but we couldn’t tell them exactly what we were doing.”

The Navarros said they have flipped three of their own houses with their own time frame of a couple months, but on the show they had limited time to finish the house. They said all of the work was familiar but the process was not.

“Some people may want to take their time, but when you put the clock on it's hard to process everything and think through it,” Tony said. “We would never put ourselves in that situation on purpose.”

The couple said the process was not the only difficult part of filming. They said they had never been to Colorado before and they had trouble breathing because of the altitude.

“If you watch the promo, there are a couple shots where people are literally putting on oxygen masks and taking in oxygen from a tube. That really happened,” Lymari said. “We were renovating a house over 10,000 feet above sea level so it was taxing on us.”

Lymari said the relationships that came out of the show were her favorite part of the experience. She said they are still friends with their mentor on the show, Kim Myles.

“Each house had its own camera crew and we became so close with everyone and we became a little family,” Lymari said. “You’re eating with them, working with them day and night, so I thought that was really special.”

The couple said there will be a watch party at their church in Bloomington for their friends and family. They were both born and raised in Chicago and said they have even more friends and family up there having their own watch parties.

“We are encouraging people to watch, hashtag and tell us where they’re watching from,” Lymari said. “We have a lot of friends all over the nation so we have different people watching all over the place which is kind of cool.”

