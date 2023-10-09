Bloomington fentanyl dealer pleads guilty in user’s death
Fentanyl dealer Garrett Hacker pleaded guilty to dealing in a controlled substance causing death. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 30.
Fentanyl dealer Garrett Hacker pleaded guilty to dealing in a controlled substance causing death. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 30.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
Payton Pritchard is expected to have an expanded role with the Celtics this season.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Lewis Hamilton’s first championship Mercedes F1 will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Instead, the housing market is similar to 1980.
After a robust September jobs report the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as inflations decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Crocs and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.
23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Isn't it time you went "big" on your home theater setup?
Love LaCroix but hate all the tin can waste? DIY your own fizzy water creations easily — and save money and reduce waste.