Bloomington fire chief Jason Moore resigns after being reappointed by mayor-elect Thomson

Three days after being reappointed fire chief by Bloomington's incoming mayor, Jason Moore announced his resignation from the department.

On Dec. 4, Moore presented his resignation letter to the city and sent an email to Bloomington Fire Department staff saying he is leaving the job he came to Bloomington for in 2016.

"While I realize there are great challenges ahead, I am hopeful that you are on a great path with continued support from the city administration and council," he said in an email that praised BFD firefighters, citing their professionalism and dedication.

Jason Moore, Bloomington fire chief

Moore's resignation comes on the heels of a Dec. 1 news release from mayor-elect Kerry Thomson that named her leadership team appointments. Moore was on the list.

"Jason Moore will be reappointed as Bloomington’s Fire Chief by Mayor-Elect Thomson," the news release said. "Serving in the role since 2016, Moore previously worked in fire departments throughout South Carolina, served in the United States Air Force and worked as a consultant."

Now, the Thomson administration is looking for a fire chief and Moore is weighing his options, with no new job lined up.

"She elected to reappoint me, and I had a discussion with her," Moore said on Tuesday. "She wants to discuss why I am leaving, and we will have that discussion. I actually don't have a plan right now, and will be evaluating my options. I will do the best thing for my family and career."

Thomson spokesman Jeff Harris said in an email response to H-T questions that Moore let Thomson know Monday afternoon "that he has decided to move on."

Harris said, "We thank him for his service to Bloomington and wish him all the best in the future."

He said Thomson and her team will "search to find the best person possible to lead the department forward." He said an interim appointment will be made soon.

Moore said he accomplished a lot and made the department better during his years at the helm. While he was fire chief, the department spent $11 million, most from a public safety tax, to upgrade its fleet and firefighters’ gear.

In 2021, BFD became one of just four Indiana fire departments to receive the highest rating from the Insurance Services Office.

Moore said he leaves with no hard feelings.

"My job was to run the best fire department, and I have done that," Moore said. "I would like to leave in good standing with the city."

