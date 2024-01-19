Bloomington, Indiana, weather and road information

The Bloomington area woke to snow on the ground and a weather and travel advisory for Monroe County.

The National Weather Service predicts snow will taper off mid-morning, but it will be followed by more brutal cold. Light snow may fall this weekend, but the main hazard will be low temperatures and wind chill.

Today's overnight low will be around 1 degree and Saturday's high will be just 18 degrees. Temperatures dip to negative territory Saturday night, with NWS forecasters predicting an over night low of -2 degrees. Sunday will have a high of 24 degrees and rain is in the forecast for Monday evening.

Monroe County is under a travel advisory until 11 a.m. Friday. Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow cameras show plows are working to clear I-69. A INDOT weather station at I-69 and the Ind. 45/46 Bypass reports black ice is present.

An image captured by an INDOT snow plow camera on Ind. 46 around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Monroe County Community School Corp. and Richland-Bean Blossom schools are on an e-learning day.

Ivy Tech Bloomington is operating virtually today. All campus buildings are closed and students should check Ivy Learn for instructions.

