A Bloomington man was killed in a collision of two pickup trucks Tuesday morning just southwest of Bloomington.

John F. Skirvin, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8:06 a.m. crash at the T-intersection of West Gardner Road and South Garrison Chapel Road.

According to a state police report, officers arrived to find two badly damaged pickups off the road.

The report said Skirvin was driving a 1996 GMC Sonoma eastbound on West Gardner Road when the truck proceeded through the intersection and was struck by a Ford F150, traveling southbound on Garrison Chapel Road, driven by 38-year-old Joshua L. Scroggins of Bloomington.

Scroggins was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment of injuries and a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash.

An Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist was at the scene to document what happened. The accident remains under investigation.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington man, 66, killed in Tuesday morning crash