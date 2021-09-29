Bloomington man charged with murder in girlfriend's death

A Bloomington man was charged with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend Monday and placing her in a dumpster before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Nasri A. Abdilahi, 23, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and fleeing police.

Abdilahi is being held at the county jail in lieu of $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed for his case.

Abdilahi is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the neck about 9 a.m. Monday. Her identity has not been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The charges did not discuss a possible motive for the alleged attack.

According to the charges: Bloomington police were called to the Nicollet Court Apartments in the 8900 block of Nicollet Avenue S. about 9:45 a.m. for a man dragging a woman's body through the complex's parking lot.

Abdilahi, the victim and their 1-year-old child lived at the complex.

Police saw a trail of blood leading to the dumpster and found the woman deceased inside with trauma to her face and upper torso. The medical examiner later told police the woman suffered several stab wounds to her neck and "significant" blunt force trauma.

One witness told police they saw Abdilahi dragging the woman and putting her in the dumpster, the charges said. The witness yelled out a window at him, "What are you doing," called 911 and later pointed Abdilahi out to police as he drove by in his vehicle.

Two building maintenance workers told police they were working in a shed 15 feet away from the dumpster and heard someone yelling, heard a thump in the dumpster and saw Abdilahi walking away.

The workers looked inside and called 911.

Police at the scene followed the blood trail to Abdilahi's residence and found a large pool of blood and a knife lying nearby, according to the complaint.

Several witnesses told police they had heard a woman screaming for help about 9 a.m. that day and also heard loud banging noises, but did not see an altercation.

Abdilahi fled the scene in a car, striking a squad car parked at the entrance, the charges said. Police pursued him into Minneapolis, where they stopped him with a PIT maneuver and arrested him. He allegedly drove 70 miles-an-hour in a 35-mile zone.

Abdilahi allegedly had blood on his body, clothes and sandals, the charges said, adding that an infant belonging to him and the victim was recovered from his vehicle unharmed.

Abdilahi's family told police he suffered from mental health issues, which were not elaborated on in the criminal complaint.

