Bloomington man charged after putting man in chokehold over mistreated dog

Editor's note: The Herald-Times is not publishing the name of the accused in this case because we will not be following the case through the court system to its conclusion.

A Bloomington man faces battery and felony strangulation charges after he choked a pet owner who, according to the suspect, mistreated his dog.

Bloomington police urged people to report suspected animal abuse — but to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

According to court documents, the suspect told police he “beat the (crap) out of” the dog owner because he was tired of the pet owner not feeding the animal or taking him outside.

When BPD Officer Gabriela Esquivel arrived at an apartment complex in northwest Bloomington at 3:46 p.m. Sunday, she described a “white male, with his shirt off, who appeared sweaty and had grass stains on his pants.” Witnesses said the man had attacked the pet owner and struck him in the face multiple times, causing bruising and swelling, the documents state.

The suspect also put the pet owner in a chokehold, according to the documents. The victim said the chokehold prevented him from breathing and was “causing him to see black.” Witnesses corroborated the victim’s account.

The suspect was arrested and charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery. The second count stems from the suspect beating the victim a second time after a break in the altercation, according to the court documents.

“If a member of the community suspects that an animal is being mistreated or abused, we ask that they not attempt to take matters into their own hands,” said Capt. Ryan Pedigo, BPD's public information officer.

“Instead, we urge them to contact Animal Care and Control at 812-349-3492,” Pedigo said via email.

“However, if it appears that the animal is in imminent danger of being injured or if a person witnesses an animal being physically attacked, abandoned in a hot vehicle, etc., we ask that members of the community call 911,” he said.

Pedigo said the city’s animal care and control website, bloomington.in.gov/animal-shelter, provides information about the types of incidents with which the department can help, how people can surrender a pet if they cannot care for it properly and where to get help with low-cost spaying, neutering and pet medical care.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

