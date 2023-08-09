A Bloomington man faces rape charges after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her at his apartment over the weekend.

Shubham Bipin Kumar, 28, whose address is in the 3300 block of Longview Avenue, is charged with two counts of rape: One alleges the victim was unaware of his actions and the other that she was mentally disabled or deficient.

The Level 3 felonies carry a possible penalty of three to 16 years in jail.

When she left Kumar's apartment just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the 21-year-old victim asked the Uber driver to take her not home, but to the hospital. She was examined and provided police with information that led to Kumar's apartment.

An affidavit filed by a Bloomington Police Department detective says that when interviewed, Kumar denied the woman's account that she had blacked out and awoke to him raping her. He claimed the sexual contact was consensual.

Sentenced: Man accused of raping IU student who died last fall sentenced to 36 years in prison

The two met at a downtown bar, and both told the detective they were intoxicated. The woman said she had rebuffed Kumar's advances inside the bar after he bought her a drink, but when she was leaving, she told him her address and said he helped her down the stairs to an Uber.

She said after they got into the car, Kumar changed the destination address to his apartment and she agreed to go there with him.

The affidavit said Kumar had called his roommates to say he was bringing a woman home; one told police he thought he later heard the woman crying. She said she told him no when he tried to engage in sex.

Kumar was arrested later Sunday and booked into jail on $15,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington man charged in weekend sexual assault