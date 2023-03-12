Bloomington man dead after Kingsley Drive hostage situation Friday

Bloomington police say a man is dead after threatening to shoot several people and himself and holding at least one hostage at a home in the 3300 block of Kingsley Drive on Friday.

Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. reporting a man armed with a handgun had pointed the gun at individuals while threatening to kill himself. The call came from a juvenile who, along with a sibling, had escaped from the house, police said in a press release.

The Critical Incident Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were deployed. A crisis negotiator made contact via FaceTime and observed the man holding a handgun while threatening to kill his 76-year-old hostage as well as responding officers.

The negotiator spoke with the 46-year-old man for about 40 minutes, attempting to get him to release the hostage, but the man refused. He also continued to threaten to kill himself and others and would not leave the residence without the gun. At 6:31 p.m., police reported, while still talking to the negotiator, the man shot himself in the kitchen of the home. The hostage was uninjured.

The Monroe County Coroner took possession of the man’s body. Police have not yet identified the man, citing an ongoing investigation.

