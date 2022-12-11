Bloomington man faces drug, stolen vehicle charges

Dec. 11—SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Bloomington man faces drug and auto theft charges after his arrest near Sullivan Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Indiana 54, near Sullivan.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bloomington, Indiana.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Markeith Brown of Bloomington.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and Brown was found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was transported to the Sullivan County Jail where he remains on a $35,000 bond, according to a news release.

