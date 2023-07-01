Bloomington man guilty of rape in case of Indiana University student Avery McMillan

Eric Montgomery faces years behind bars after jurors on Friday found him guilty of three crimes related to the death of an Indiana University student who died at his home last year.

The jury deliberated four hours, coming back around 6:30 p.m. with guilty verdicts for rape of someone unable to give consent and attempted obstruction of justice, both felonies.

He also was charged with a felony count of providing alcohol to a minor causing death, but jurors convicted him of a misdemeanor version that didn't tie alcohol to 20-year-old Avery McMillan dying.

Montgomery was on trial June 26-30 in Monroe Circuit Court.

Judge Valeri Haughton will sentence him on Aug. 4. And when she does, she can increase Montgomery's sentence by up to 30 years because of a habitual offender status supported by his prior felony convictions.

Montgomery 'trolling for women'

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr said Montgomery set his sights on McMillan when he was, as he told a detective after his arrest, out drinking the morning of Aug. 17 last year looking for women to have sex with.

"Avery was easy pickings for him that night. He was trolling for women at 4 a.m. downtown, and he had her in his crosshairs," Kehr told jurors during his closing statement Friday. "He knew she had been drinking, and he gives her more."

Montgomery, who is 34 and was living with his mother and stepfather when the incident happened, said he and McMillan drank, smoked marijuana and had consensual sex twice during the hours they were together.

Defense attorney Paul M. Blanton hinted at racism, challenging the legitimacy of the allegations and "the notion there's no conceivable way she would have sex with Eric Montgomery," who is 14 years older and Black.

McMillan, a Zeta Tau Alpha sorority member from Valparaiso, was white.

Locked out, miles from home

The two ended up at Montgomery's around 6 a.m., two hours after she got into his car in the parking garage at Tenth & College apartments, where she lived.

McMillan had gotten locked out of the building, and spent nearly two hours frantically trying to get into the student complex. But without her key fob to the third floor, she couldn't get home.

McMillan died from an overdose of the potent opioids fentanyl and fluorofentanyl about four hours after arriving at Montgomery's residence.

He wasn't charged with possessing or supplying the drugs that caused McMillan to die. And there was no evidence presented about where the drugs came from or when she took them.

A pathologist said the two opioids would have been ingested close to the time McMillan died. He couldn't say how they were taken, but that the toxic fentanyl mix would have caused the IU student's death even if she had not been drinking.

A sheriff's deputy reported finding a cut piece of straw on a nightstand near where McMiIlan died, but it wasn't collected or tested for fentanyl residue.

Deputies said they looked around but saw no drugs in plain sight. They didn't return with a search warrant, nor did they search Montgomery's Ford Crown Victoria for drugs, according to testimony during the trial.

Long record, new rape charge for Montgomery

This isn't the first time Montgomery's been in serious trouble with the law.

Back in 2009, when he was 20, Montgomery spent 161 days jailed on a murder allegation, charged with being one of two men who broke into a trailer to steal heroin and cash. A 32-year-old man who tried to stop them was shot and killed.

After a trial, jurors acquitted Montgomery and he went home with his mother.

But arrests continued. In February 2011, he was taken to jail for driving a vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana. Over the next two years, he was charged with dealing in a controlled substance, burglary and fraud. A 2013 drug conviction sent him to state prison for a year.

In 2015, he was charged with intimidation after reportedly threatening three men scheduled to testify against him in a drug case where he eventually pleaded guilty.

Montgomery returned to prison to serve two years for burglary. In 2018, it was two domestic battery charges and a criminal mischief allegation that sent him to jail. Montgomery landed back in prison in 2019 for burglary. He was released in November 2020.

Montgomery has a more recent pending sexual assault case, filed after McMillan died. It stems from the reported sexual assault of a woman one year earlier.

This past January, a DNA match tied Montgomery to the August 2021 rape of an Ellettsville woman. Court documents in the case allege Montgomery raped her when they were neighbors.

She told police Montgomery came to her Vine Street apartment asking to be consoled about the killing of a family member. He then pinned her to a bed and raped her, she said, after she told him "no" several times.

