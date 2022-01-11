Bloomington man upset over eviction holds police at bay for hours at Kinser Flats

Police say a man they apprehended Monday night after a standoff at Kinser Flats held a woman captive, threw explosive fireworks at police, ignited a fire and barricaded himself inside his second-floor apartment.

No one was injured in the incident, which started at 1:40 p.m. when a property manager told police a resident, upset over his impending eviction, claimed to have military-grade explosives he intended to detonate inside the apartment building.

A 34-year-old woman told police the man held her against her will inside a back bedroom. After she emerged and was safe, police say, the suspect tossed a burning explosive firework at them, which started a fire inside the apartment.

Police then evacuated the 50-unit building. Residents waited hours in Bloomington Transit and Indiana University buses called to the scene to provide people a warm place to wait as the standoff continued into the evening.

Jaden H. Grubb, 23, was arrested after Critical Incident Response Team members, crisis negotiators and a Bloomington Police Department social worker tried to coax him out. When he refused, officers broke down a bedroom door and took Grubb into custody.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 6:21 p.m. Monday on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, arson, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

Grubb is being held with no bond because he is on probation for a Dec. 22 arrest on charges of meth possession and a Dec. 1 case where he is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

Records in Monroe Circuit Court show that Hayes Gibson Property Services, on behalf of Kinser Flats, filed an eviction request against Grubb on Dec. 10. A judge signed an default eviction order Jan. 5 that said Grubb had to move out of the apartment by noon Thursday, Jan. 13.

Kinser Flats, 1610 N. Kinser Pike, is a 50-unit complex for people experiencing homelessness who also have substance abuse disorders. It opened last spring, touted as the first project of its kind in the state.

