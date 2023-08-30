Bloomington mayor looking to hire civilian first responders to aid police

TechCrunch

Bluesky introduced a bunch of updates on Friday to its mobile apps and website, including a new tab to see your own likes, notification support for apps and an emoji picker for the web composer. Earlier this month, Bluesky's rival Threads added a new tab in settings, called "Your Likes," to let users look at their own liked posts. In contrast, Bluesky has added a "Likes" tab to users' profiles.