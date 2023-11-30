Bloomington plan to sell police HQ hits hurdle? Original owners say land must stay public

The city's plan to sell the Bloomington Police Department headquarters on Third Street may have hit a major hurdle.

The city of Bloomington's plan to sell its police headquarters to private parties may have hit a major hurdle: Descendants of a family that deeded the land to the city a century ago say if the land does not remain in public hands, it will revert to the original owners.

That would mean the city would not be able to sell the land to private developers, nor use the proceeds for its planned move of fire and police headquarters into the Showers Building.

The administration of Mayor John Hamilton said it disagrees with the family's assessment and maintains the city can sell the property.

However, retired Bloomington attorney Philip C. Hill, a descendent of one of the families that deeded the city the land, which also includes the Waldron, Hill and Buskirk Park, warned the mayor not to proceed with the sale.

“We were shocked to learn the city plans to sell the real estate to private parties for private use,” Hill wrote to Hamilton this week.

A crowd enjoys a performance by Indiana University's African American Dance Company at Waldron Hill and Buskirk Park during the 2023 Lotus festival.

“We are not in favor of this sale or private use,” Hill wrote. “We believe the real estate deed to the city contains what is commonly known as a ‘reversion clause’ which requires the real estate to revert to the ownership of the original donors or their heirs if no longer used for city purposes.

“Please be advised that we intend to enforce the reversion clause in the event the city sells the real estate or in any manner attempts to convert it to private use,” Hill wrote in the letter dated Nov. 28, which, he said, he hand-delivered to Bloomington City Hall.

Angela Van Rooy, the mayor's spokeswoman, said via email Wednesday that the Hamilton administration still expects the sale to generate "significant proceeds."

"We reviewed this issue last year and concluded that the City can sell the Police Headquarters, consistent with the original donation of the land. The Buskirk, Hill, and Waldron Park will be unaffected, as the sale will only include property that is not used as a park and has not been used as a park for more than 50 years."

Hill said Wednesday the Hill family still has many family members in Monroe County, including his brother Nat as well as children and grandchildren.

“I just think it’s a shame they’re going to sell what was donated as real estate for public use … to a private enterprise and disregard the intent of the donation and the right of the public to use the ground,” Hill said.

“Hopefully it will not come to court,” he said. “Hopefully the mayor will see that it is a bad idea.”

The land that includes the park and the police HQ is south of Third Street and bordered to the west and east by Washington and Lincoln streets, and to the south by Smith Avenue. According to the deed, provided by the Monroe County Recorder’s office, 14 individuals, including four members of the Hill family, three members of the Buskirk family and Charles B. Waldron sold the land to the city for $5,400 on Jan. 3, 1923.

The deed also reads that the parties agree that the land “shall be used exclusively for a free public park, for the use of the citizens of Bloomington, Indiana. … And it is further provided that should the grantee herein, or any other body that shall hereafter assume their duties, fail to maintain said park as above described and for the use and purposes mentioned, the said real estate herein described shall revert to the grantors herein, their administrators, executors, heirs and assigns.”

Implications for Hamilton's plan to move police/fire HQ into Showers?

Bloomington Police Department Officer Paul Post discusses officers' concerns about a city push to relocate police headquarters to the Showers Building

The potential inability to sell the property threatens to steer another major goal of the Hamilton administration off course: Moving the police and fire headquarters into the Showers Building. That move was to be funded in part by proceeds from the sale of the current police HQ. The planned move into the Showers Building already has faced significant criticism from police and fire unions, leaders of which have questioned the building's safety and suitability. Bids for work on the project are to be opened next month.

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce and police/fire unions have asked for a pause on the project because they don't believe there is enough money available to pay for needed exterior improvements for the Showers Building, including fencing.

Van Rooy said, "We have stated and are confident that the City has sufficient funds available to accomplish an outstanding new police and fire headquarters facility."

Mayor-elect Kerry Thomson also this month wrote Hamilton a letter, asking him to "refrain from making any strategic or discretionary decisions which will impact beyond December 31, 2023."

"Such decisions would include, but not be limited to, signing new or extensions of contracts, purchasing or conveying property, and making future board and commission appointments," Thomson wrote.

"Of course, you have an obligation to maintain operations and protect assets, which I trust you will do; however, legal and policy decisions that have an effect into 2024 and beyond need not be made now and certainly not without consultation with me," she wrote.

Mayor-Elect Kerry Thomson speaks during the Monroe County Democrats' election night watch party at Dimension Mill on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Isabel Piedmont-Smith, vice president of the Bloomington City Council, said Wednesday she had not been aware of the reversion clause or Hill's letter.

Piedmont-Smith was among eight council members who in late 2022 approved issuing $29.5 million in bonds to help pay for the purchase, reconfiguration and and renovation of the western portion of the Showers Building for a public safety headquarters.

Piedmont-Smith said Wednesday, “If Mr. Hill is correct and there is a clause in the agreement when the city initially purchased the land that says it should only be used for public purposes then (that) certainly would have given me pause to approve the Showers Building purchase because part of the … renovation was always supposed to come from the sale of the police headquarters.”

Council President Sue Sgambelluri did not reply to a phone message Wednesday.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

