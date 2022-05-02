Bloomington police arrest man suspected of Kalao Nightclub shooting that hurt 3 people

Bloomington police officers arrested a man they believe fired a gun in a crowded nightclub April 23, injuring three people.

Keiantrea Washington, 27, of Bloomington, faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Police used video surveillance from inside Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub, 320 N. Walnut St., to identify Washington, who was found May 2 in a residence in the 400 block of South Magnolia Court, according to a news release.

Three men suffered gunshot wounds: A 26-year-old man was shot in the pelvis, a 41-year-old man was shot in his upper thigh and a 22-year-old man was also shot in the thigh. All three men were treated at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Video from inside the nightclub shows the shooter and the 41-year-old victim getting into an altercation immediately before the shooting. Police believe there was only one shooter involved.

The bar was crowded with Little 500 revelers at 1 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

