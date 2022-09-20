Bloomington police searching for man in sewer system who they believe to be armed

Police are gathered near downtown Bloomington as they search for a man believed to be armed with a rifle and inside the underground drainage system.

Bloomington police are asking that people avoid the area between First Street to Third Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. BPD is currently searching the underground sewer system for a barricaded man, Capt. Ryan Pedigo reported at 12:30 p.m.. "There have been no shots fired in this incident," a BPD statement said.

IUB Update: IUPD is on scene near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Ave near the drain exit. Occupants of Franklin Hall should shelter in place. All others avoid the area. — Protect IU (@ProtectIU) September 20, 2022

An alert from Indiana University states a person was seen entering the storm drain near First and Walnut. IU police are monitoring the exit on campus in Dunn Meadow near Franklin Hall. The building was evacuated.

Police report the man is wanted on warrants. Bloomington police and the Critical Incident Response Team are at the scene.

Police are working with the city utility department to identify underground sewer tunnels that a person could fit into.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Police: Man who entered underground river in Bloomington might be armed