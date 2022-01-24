Bloomington stabbing incident at 2019 summer music camp led to murder-for-hire plot

In July 2019, a 13-year-old girl attending a summer music camp told police she feared for her life when a Bloomington teen lured her from a practice room and slashed her with a knife.

The case of her convicted attacker, Dongwook Ko, has been a topic of controversy in Bloomington after a judge sentenced the defendant to house arrest. Later, Ko was charged with plotting to kill people connected to his conviction.

Here's what we know:

Who is Dongwook Ko?

Dongwook Ko moved to Bloomington with his mother, an Indiana University graduate student, in 2011. They are South Korean citizens. He will turn 20 in February. Ko attended the Summer String Academy at IU's Jacobs School of Music the summer before the incident, but was not a camper when the stabbing took place.

What happened in the stabbing case?

According to police reports, a 13-year-old girl told police she was playing her violin in a Merrill Hall practice room at IU when Ko knocked on the door and told her a teacher needed to speak with her. The girl knew Ko because they had both attended the camp the previous summer. She said she followed him to a locker room.

“Ko stood there for a moment then turned around and threw her against a locker, pinning her to the locker with his arm and hand. She began to scream and attempted to fight him off,” a police report said. “Ko placed his hand over her mouth and told her to shush. She continued to scream and kicked him, causing him to fall to the ground.”

The girl said she tried to escape, but Ko grabbed her by the throat. He then got on top of her and began slashing and stabbing her with a knife, she said. An IU employee heard screams and pulled Ko off. He fled, according to the report.

The girl suffered minor cuts to her hands, arms and legs. Police found blood in the locker room, hallways and stairwells in Merrill Hall. At Ko's residence, they found a TAC Force TF-762 folding knife soaking in a bowl of water on a kitchen counter.

Was Dongwook Ko charged as an adult?

Although he was 17 at the time of the July 2019 attack, Ko was charged as an adult with attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping and strangulation. The kidnapping charge was amended to criminal confinement, and the other charges were dismissed through a plea agreement.

What was Dongwook Ko's sentence?

Prosecutors requested he go to prison for the attack, but the defense argued that Ko, then 19, needed mental health treatment he wouldn't receive behind bars. Judge Darcie Fawcett sentenced him to eight years on house arrest and two years on probation.

But just days after the sentence was imposed on Nov. 3, 2021, immigration agents picked Ko up at his mother's Kensington Park home and took him into custody.

Because he had been convicted of a felony, Ko's temporary U.S. residency visa was revoked. He was ordered deported to South Korea, where he is a resident, and has been held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention order at the Clay County Jail in Brazil, 48 miles northwest of Bloomington.

Ko continues to be held without bail, and under an ICE detention order.

What about the murder plot charges?

Two years after the stabbing incident, Ko was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. According to court records, police allege he had attempted to hire his cellmate at Clay County's Detention Center to torture, disable and kill 14 people he blamed for his plight.

Ko is accused of providing a "hit list" to the 39-year-old inmate, offering $20,000 and to pay the man's bail so he could carry out the crimes. The charge filed in late 2021 is related to his alleged plan to have the stabbing victim's father killed. He is accused of providing a map of where the man lived and worked in Bloomington.

Police learned of the plan when his cellmate agreed to wear a recording device while talking with Ko about arranging the murders.

The murder conspiracy charge in Clay County carries a possible prison term of 10 to 30 years and a fine up to $10,000.

What's happening in Monroe County court?

Ko was awaiting deportation when the alleged murder plot came to light. The Monroe County Probation Department filed a petition to revoke Ko's home confinement because he violated its terms by being charged with a felony.

A hearing on the status of Ko's Monroe County case and home detention is set for Feb. 9, 10 days after Ko is scheduled to appear in a Clay County court to face the murder conspiracy allegation.

Court records show that on Jan. 7, Fawcett recused herself from the case; no reason was stated in the motion, which she signed. Ko's local case then was reassigned to Monroe Circuit Judge MaryEllen Diekhoff.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr is now in charge of prosecuting the local case, replacing two lawyers from his office whose names appeared on Ko's hit list.

Herald-Times reporter Laura Lane contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Dongwook Ko murder plot and stabbing conviction in Bloomington