Bloomington water bills are going up. Here's why and by how much.

City of Bloomington Utilities workers address a water main break in July 2019 after a pipe ruptured at the intersection of Washington Street and East Kirkwood Avenue.

Water costs for Bloomington-area residents will go up with their next bills, though officials with the local utility said most consumers will see increases of less than $2 per month.

A state agency last month approved City of Bloomington Utilities’ request to raise more money for critical infrastructure projects, including upgrades at the water treatment plant and replacing water pipes more frequently. With the approval, Bloomington will be able to charge Indiana University and industrial water users more, but not as much as it originally requested.

The utility announced that while residential customer bills vary with water use and meter size, a typical consumer who uses about 3,000 gallons per month will see bills rise by about $1.09 a month.

On Jan. 1, the price for 1,000 gallons of water increased about 8% for residential customers. Prices will rise another 8.7% on Jan. 1, 2024.

Source: City of Bloomington Utilities

Monthly bills also include flat fees based on meter size. For example, a residential customer with a ⅝-inch meter pays a flat $6.50 per month. Charges for sewer or stormwater services were not affected. You can find out more about the rates at bloomington.in.gov/utilities/rates.

The utility initially requested a revenue increase of 22.2%, but later lowered the request to 19.2%. The request received some pushback from Indiana University and a state-funded consumer advocate.

An associate with Brubaker & Associates, who testified on behalf of IU, told state regulators the utility’s cost of service study was “unreasonable because it fails to accurately measure the demands each (customer) class places upon the system.”

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last month approved a settlement between the local utility, IU and other parties, including the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, a state-funded consumer advocate. The settlement provided a revenue increase of 18.3%, or about $3.1 million.

The utility said the additional revenue, about $1.4 million annually starting this year and another $1.7 million annually starting in 2024, would pay for critical infrastructure, including upgrades at the Monroe Water Treatment Plant, recoating the East Water Tank adjacent to Ind. 446 and renovating the South Central Booster Station.

The new rates increased more for commercial and industrial customers and IU than they did for residential customers. By Jan. 1, 2024, residential customers will pay $4.38 per 1,000 gallons of water, up 17.4% compared to last year. Commercial and industrial customers and IU will see their rates rise about 26%, though each will pay less than $4 per 1,000 gallons.

Utilities Director Vic Kelson was not available for an interview this week, but he told the Bloomington City Council last year that residential customers had been paying too much compared with IU and commercial and industrial customers.

“Our residential customers have been subsidizing all the other categories of customer,” Kelson said at the time.

He said to make bills more fair, industrial customers should be paying rates that are about 51% higher, while IU should be paying about 40% more. Ultimately, the utility hoped to achieve a more equitable pricing schedule, called cost-of-service pricing.

However, an Indiana University official told the council last year he disagreed with the assertion that IU was not paying its fair share. The university later intervened in the case before the regulatory commission, the state agency whose responsibilities include determining whether a utility’s rate hike request is warranted.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney told The Herald-Times via email Tuesday the university was “satisfied” with the settlement.

“We think the settled case provides fair and equitable water rates across multiple categories of users, including those for Indiana University,” he said.

Anthony Swinger, a spokesman for the OUCC, told The Herald-Times via email that the state-funded consumer advocate, too, believes the settlement is fair.

“In certain rate cases, our due diligence shows that a utility is taking a prudent approach, and that most of a utility’s requested increase is justified in order to meet infrastructure needs for safety and reliability,” Swinger said. “The Bloomington case is such an example as we recommended a slightly smaller increase than the city had requested.”

Holly McLauchlin, a spokeswoman for the utility, told The Herald-Times this week the newly approved rates allowed the utility to “make progress towards cost-of-service pricing.”

Replacing water mains in half the time

The utility also said in a news release the dollars will help it move toward its goal of reducing the water main replacement interval to 100 years. Before the rate hike, the replacement schedule was about 200 years, or about twice as long as the typical service life of the pipes. CBU takes care of about 430 miles of pipe.

The utility recorded 78 water main breaks last year, the third-highest tally since 2012. The utility has reported an average of 74 breaks per year in the past three years, compared with an average of 60 per year in the six years before that.

McLauchlin said the additional amount of money available for the replacement of pipes should reduce the number of breaks the utility is experiencing.

“Bloomington is having the same aging infrastructure issues that the rest of the nation is having, and that’s why increasing the budget for our water main replacement was a really important factor in this rate case,” she said.

Boris Ladwig is the city government reporter for The Herald-Times. Contact him at bladwig@heraldt.com.

