Bloomington woman accused of stabbing IU student of Chinese descent charged with hate crime

The 56-year-old white woman who police say stabbed a fellow Bloomington Transit bus passenger of Chinese descent has been charged with a hate crime.

Billie Davis on Jan. 11 used a folding knife to repeatedly stab an 18-year-old Carmel woman as the victim waited to disembark at the B-Line Trail downtown, according to police.

A federal grand jury in Evansville on Thursday returned a single-count indictment charging that Davis willfully caused bodily injury to the victim “because of the victim’s race and national origin.”

The indictment also alleges that Davis tried to kill the victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said the FBI Indianapolis Field Office and Bloomington Resident Agency investigated the case, with assistance from the Bloomington Police Department.

Police: Attack was unprovoked

Police reviewed video camera footage from Bus No. 1777 and said there was no interaction between the two women before the sudden attack, which happened at 4:43 p.m. as the bus stopped on West Fourth Street at the B-Line pedestrian trail.

An affidavit from a detective who reviewed surveillance video from the bus describes how Davis took out and unfolded a pocket knife as the victim stood and waited for the bus doors to open. It says Davis repositioned herself, clutching the knife, stabbing the 18-year-old in the top of the head about seven times.

"Davis then folds the knife, puts it back in her pocket and returns to her seated position on the bus," the affidavit said.

Davis didn't acknowledge the victim or what happened, the detective said, as she stood and exited the bus. A witness followed her, called 911 and led police to the site a few blocks away where they apprehended Davis.

The victim was alert and able to tell police what happened when they questioned her at the hospital. A week after the incident the victim's family released a two-sentence statement through a family friend asking to be left alone.

"The IU student who was attacked on a bus in Bloomington last week is recovering with her family. She appreciates the outpouring of support, but requests privacy at this time to allow further healing," the statement read.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Davis, of the 2300 block of South Brandon Court, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Jan. 11 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. She was still being held at the jail as of Thursday afternoon.

A few days after the attack, the lawyer representing Davis said he was seeking an insanity defense on his client's behalf.

