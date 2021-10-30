Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.013

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of December to UK£0.013. This will take the annual payment from 2.4% to 5.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Bloomsbury Publishing Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Bloomsbury Publishing's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 30.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 110%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.046 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.089. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Bloomsbury Publishing has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bloomsbury Publishing's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Bloomsbury Publishing's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Bloomsbury Publishing you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

