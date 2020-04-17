Bloomsbury Publishing plc's (LON:BMY) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Coorect Its Share Price?

Bloomsbury Publishing's's (LON:BMY) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bloomsbury Publishing is:

6.3% = UK£9.0m ÷ UK£143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bloomsbury Publishing's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

On the face of it, Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.4%. As a result, Bloomsbury Publishing's flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Bloomsbury Publishing's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Bloomsbury Publishing fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bloomsbury Publishing Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (meaning, the company retains only 42% of profits) for Bloomsbury Publishing suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Bloomsbury Publishing has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 50% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Bloomsbury Publishing's future ROE will rise to 9.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.