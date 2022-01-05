Blotter: January 5, 2022

Jan. 5—FELONY ARRESTS

Camilo F. Rosario, 27, of the 100 block of California Street, Santa Cruz, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 2 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Glenn County line on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, driving without a license and evading. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Kyle S. Somerville, 48, 1700 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Jose Fabian-Ramirez, 34, of Clearlake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 2 on westbound State Route 20 west of Walnut Drive in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Francisco J. Fajardo, 40, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 7:42 p.m. Dec. 30 on Fremont Street at Fifth Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Randall D. Parker, 64, of the 31800 block of Leatherwood Drive, Winchester, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1 on Sioc Street at Tenth Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Marian A. Stiegeler, 43, of Eugene, Ore., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 30 on Old Highway 99W at Amanda Street in Arbuckle. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.