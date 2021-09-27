Blotter: Jefferson County police activity for Monday, Sept. 27

Sep. 27—WATERTOWN — James C. Parker, 35, of 149 N. Orchard St., was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a number of traffic infractions.

According to police records, Mr. Parker was driving on Black River Parkway at 1:52 a.m. Sunday when police stopped him for speeding, failure to use a turn signal and failure to stay in his lane.

Mr. Parker was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he provided a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.19%. DWI is charged when a motorist's BAC is alleged to be 0.08% or above, while aggravated DWI is charged when a BAC is alleged to be 0.18% or above.

Mr. Parker was given appearance tickets for his charges and released from custody.

John W. Hoffert, 41, of West Leyden, was charged by state police on Sunday with illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree menacing with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police records, Mr. Hoffert was arrested Sunday for an incident reported in the town of Leyden. He was arrested and held in jail pending arraignment.

Jedadiah D. Romeo, 39, of Watertown was charged by state police on Sunday with petit larceny.

According to police records, Mr. Romeo was arrested in Watertown at 11 am. for an incident first reported Sunday morning.

He was arrested and released with an appearance ticket.