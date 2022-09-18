Blotter: Jefferson County police activity for Sunday, Sept. 18

Sep. 18—WATERTOWN — Justin L. Chalupa, 32, of 628 Philadelphia Court, Apt. D, Philadelphia N.Y., was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree assault.

According to police records, at about 2 a.m. Saturday at 1 Public Square, Mr. Chalupa struck Brenda A. Tabor in the face, causing significant lacerations to her cheek and eye area.

Mr. Chalupa was taken to the Public Safety Building, processed with an appearance ticket.

Deonte T. Turner, of 10314 4th Armor Div. Dr, Apt. 227B, Fort Drum was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise.

According to police records, at about 2 a.m. at 53 Public Square, Mr. Turner repeatedly yelled obscenities at another male while on the sidewalk of Public Square, and refused to stop after being asked to by uniformed police.

He was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and released with an appearance ticket to the custody of the Fort Drum Military Police.

Eshine M. Smith, 23, of Calcium, was charged by state police on Saturday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Police records show Mr. Smith was arrested for his charges on Saturday afternoon.