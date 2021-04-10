BLOTTER: Police reports for April 10

Apr. 10—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A 51-year-old man told officers that he went to check, at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, on an Air BnB property owned by his son. The man requested that police check the residence because a party had reportedly taken place there between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officers who entered the home said no one was inside, but they found evidence of gunfire. Inside the Air BnB officers said they observed "a bullet hole entering from the side window, hitting the banister before ricocheting into the ceiling." The officers also said, "Another bullet hole was discovered in a second-story window, hitting a bedroom wall." Security camera video from inside the Air BnB showed people "running and ducking" at around 2:14 a.m. Thursday. The Air BnB operator also provided police with an internet screen shot of a post advertising a party at the residence, in violation of the rental agreement.

—SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in the 900 block of Creekside Drive. A 62-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday, someone shattered two kitchen windows in her Air BnB by firing what appeared to be rounds from a BB gun into them.

—SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting incident in the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue. Officers said they responded to a report of "shots heard", at 1:40 a.m. Friday, and found multiple shell casings lying in the street. Witnesses said they heard 10 guns shots and one witness reported seeing a suspect with a hand gun firing shots into the air. Police said a total of 17 shell casings were recovered from the scene.