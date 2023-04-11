BLOTTER: Police reports for April 11

Apr. 11—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting on Willow Avenue at 11:37 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the area after a call of "shots heard" and found 15 spent shell casings in an alley. Officers said they found no evidence of anyone or anything being struck by the gunfire.

—SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Pine Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Sunday. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" in the nearby alley and recovered one spent shell casing.

—MENACING: Officers are looking into a meaning incident at a store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. An employee told police that he confronted a suspected shoplifter and that the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and threatened him. The suspect then left the store.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue at 8:20 p.m. Monday. The 66-year-old man was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, moving from a lane unsafely and no driver's license.