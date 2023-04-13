BLOTTER: Police reports for April 13

Apr. 13—Niagara Falls

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday. A Door Dash driver told officers that he was making a delivery and had left his vehicle running when a male suspect ran into him and knocked him off balance. The driver said the suspect then ran to his car, jumped in and drove away. Police said they were able to track the vehicle and recover it. The driver said $120 was taken from his wallet which he left in his car.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Niagara Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his building by prying open a door. The victim said his 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was taken from the building.